Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

