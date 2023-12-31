Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

