Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $78.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after acquiring an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. Logitech International has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

