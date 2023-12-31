Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE LPX opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

