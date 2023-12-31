LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVMUY. UBS Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CLSA started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.72. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $200.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

