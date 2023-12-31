Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.90. Lyft shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 2,077,940 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,972 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Lyft Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyft by 29.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

