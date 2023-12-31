Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,100,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,675,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

