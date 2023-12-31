Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.95

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.95 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 233.70 ($2.97). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 232.60 ($2.96), with a volume of 390,556 shares traded.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.50 ($3.54).
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
