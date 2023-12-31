Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) and H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Head to Head Survey

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) and Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Manila Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Manila Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -0.68% 5.82% 2.73% Manila Water N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Manila Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for H2O Innovation and Manila Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

H2O Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given H2O Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Manila Water.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H2O Innovation and Manila Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $189.12 million 1.48 -$970,000.00 ($0.01) -312.01 Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.14

Manila Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H2O Innovation. H2O Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manila Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Manila Water on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems; SILO system for wastewater and water reuse treatment; and FlexBox, a mobile fleet of water and wastewater treatment systems, such as containerized ultrafiltration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including RO membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple farming equipment. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. As of December 8, 2023, H2O Innovation Inc. was taken private.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

