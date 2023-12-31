Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.