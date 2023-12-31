Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

