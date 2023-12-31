Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

