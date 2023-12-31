Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.73

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.73 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 34.85 ($0.44). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 572,998 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 54 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Marston's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marston’s

Marston’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Marston’s Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.73. The stock has a market cap of £214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,380.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.