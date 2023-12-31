MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Sells $75,720.00 in Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter worth $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 148.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBI

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.