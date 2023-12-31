Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $508.18

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.18 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 570.94 ($7.25). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 567.40 ($7.21), with a volume of 830,616 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.67) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The firm has a market cap of £7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 525.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 508.05.

In related news, insider Justin Dowley purchased 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £7,537.64 ($9,577.69). In related news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.89), for a total value of £115,988 ($147,379.92). Also, insider Justin Dowley bought 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £7,537.64 ($9,577.69). Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.