Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $508.18

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.18 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 570.94 ($7.25). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 567.40 ($7.21), with a volume of 830,616 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.67) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
In related news, insider Justin Dowley purchased 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £7,537.64 ($9,577.69). In related news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.89), for a total value of £115,988 ($147,379.92). Also, insider Justin Dowley bought 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £7,537.64 ($9,577.69). Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
