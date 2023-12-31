MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.12

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.55. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 60,539 shares trading hands.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

