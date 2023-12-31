MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.12

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $6.55. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 60,539 shares trading hands.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Charter Income Trust
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.