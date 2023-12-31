MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MTG opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,011 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

