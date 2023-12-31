Michael Ellenbogen Sells 2,600 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,070,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

EVLV stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolv Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 396.2% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.