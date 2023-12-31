Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.39. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

