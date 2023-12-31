Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after buying an additional 747,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

