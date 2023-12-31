Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.69

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.69 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.28). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,160,921 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,418.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In other news, insider Chet Patel purchased 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950.69 ($38,056.79). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,115. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Recommended Stories

