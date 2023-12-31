Mizuho Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $62.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

