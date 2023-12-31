Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.61 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

