M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

MTB opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

