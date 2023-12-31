MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Up 8.3%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. 3,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
MTR Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.
MTR Company Profile
MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.
