MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.14.

MTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.91 and a 12 month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.1831945 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

