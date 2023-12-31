My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

