NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Financial Comparison

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NaaS Technology and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.

NaaS Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 27.62 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -2.62 NovelStem International $10,000.00 294.88 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58% NovelStem International N/A -2,613.09% -200.89%

Summary

NaaS Technology beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About NovelStem International

(Get Free Report)

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.