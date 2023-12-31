Nadine I. Watt Buys 10,000 Shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Stock

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) Director Nadine I. Watt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Collective Audience Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAUD opened at $1.35 on Friday. Collective Audience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $38.40.
Collective Audience Company Profile
