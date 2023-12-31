Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 238 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,389.07).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 272 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.52 ($2,388.21).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,390.09).

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 678 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 616.02. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 930 ($11.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

