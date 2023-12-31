Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Ciena stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

