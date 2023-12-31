NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at TD Cowen

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.18 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

