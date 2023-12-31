New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.81

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as high as C$1.95. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 549,215 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of C$270.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1078067 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00. Insiders sold 509,578 shares of company stock worth $981,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

