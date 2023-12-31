Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Nexi Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

