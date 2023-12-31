Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Nexi Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexi
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.