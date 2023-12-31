Nexum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $203,425.60 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $420.68 million and $203,425.60 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

