NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Down 4.6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. 343,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 360,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 673.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 496,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 55,128 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 992,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 245,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.