Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBFJF opened at C$3,944.99 on Friday. Nippon Building Fund has a one year low of C$3,944.99 and a one year high of C$3,944.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,944.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,944.99.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

