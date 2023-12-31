NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

