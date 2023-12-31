NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,018,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 6,082,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.3 days.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NWHUF opened at $3.88 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

