Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Benchmark

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Nova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Nova has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nova by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,476,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,197,000 after purchasing an additional 594,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,825,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nova by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nova by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.