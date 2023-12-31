Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) & PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Financial Contrast

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 0 0 2.00 PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $10,182.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 219,933.3%. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 132.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.23 billion 0.43 $104.78 million $1.18 16.46 PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $13,921.51 0.00

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nu Skin Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 2.92% 13.44% 6.43% PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as ageLOC Meta, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St. Ives, Suave, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Superpell, TRESemmé, The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever Professional, Vaseline Men, Viennetta, Vixal, Wall's, Wipol, Zwitsalm, and other brands. It also leases office space. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk operates as a subsidiary of Unilever PLC.

