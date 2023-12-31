Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,643,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

