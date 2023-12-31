Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,439 RH (NYSE:RH)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $291.48 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,279. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

