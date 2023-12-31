Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,139,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,345,000 after buying an additional 409,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

GMED opened at $53.29 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

