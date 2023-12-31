Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

