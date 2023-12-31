Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 9,282 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in YETI by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,060,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,422,000 after buying an additional 564,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in YETI by 28.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,465,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE:YETI opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

