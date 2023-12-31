Oak Thistle LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

