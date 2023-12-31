Oak Thistle LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

