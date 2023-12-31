Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.