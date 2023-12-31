Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OLED opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

